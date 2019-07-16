Super Wem storm to a Slam success

The Premier Division leaders came out on top in finals day at Ludlow to claim the silverware.

Worfield, Madeley and Quatt were the three other sides that made the shootout for glory in the Aaron & Partners Solicitors-sponsored competition.

But it was Wem who were celebrating at the end of an action-packed day after seeing off Madeley in their last four clash and then league title rivals Quatt in the final.

And while Wem took the team honours, the day’s outstanding individual performance also came from within their ranks with Matt Cohen plundering a superb century in their victory over Madeley.

It proved to be a good day for the Cohen family with Matt’s brother Danny picking up seven wickets in two games.

“The day couldn’t have gone any better for us,” said Wem skipper Sam Peate.

“It was a long old day because we had to set out at about eight-thirty in the morning, but a very good one.

“It’s nice to get some silverware and this is a bit of a bonus really because the league is our main aim.

Advertising

“Hopefully now we can now go on and complete the double by retaining our league title.”

The day’s action started in explosive fashion as Wem put Madeley to the sword thanks to a stunning innings from Matt Cohen.

After opting to bat first, Peate sat back and watched as his side piled up a huge total of 250-4 from their 20 overs with Cohen smashing 10 fours and eight sixes on his way to 120 from just 54 balls.

Tom Astley (25), Raj Biswa (29), Harry Chandler (23) and Martyn Davies (23 not out) provided the support act for Cohen.

Advertising

Madeley responded with a quick start of their own as Liam Buttery (34) and Stephen Pugh (32) put bat to ball with a 70-run opening stand.

But the introduction of the other the Cohen bother, Danny, into the attack paid dividends as he removed both openers in quick succession on his way to figures of 3-21.

Ben Peel also impressed with ball in hand, bagging 4-22 as Madeley ended on 142-9.

Not surprisingly, Peate was full of praise for Cohen’s exploits with the bat.

“Matt Cohen was absolutely exceptional,” he said.

“That was the best Twenty20 batting performance I have seen.

“There were some huge hits and some nice shots as well. And everyone chipped in around him.

“To post 250 was a formidable score in 20 overs, even on a smallish ground.

“They got off to a bit of a flyer, but they had to go hard chasing over 12 an over.

“But we picked up a couple of wickets which slowed them down and then Ben bowled really well to claim four wickets.”

The second semi-final saw last year’s winners Quatt taking on another side with league title winning ambitions, Worfield.

And it proved to be a one-sided affair as Quatt’s much-vaunted bowling attack hit form to blow their rivals’ top-order away.

There was simply no way back for Worfield after they had been reduced to 38-6. They managed to bat out their overs thanks to some useful lower-order contributions and ended on 99-8.

Gareth Jones and James Ralph shared the plaudits with the ball with figures of 3-9 and 3-19 respectively.

Ralph them made 39 while Oliver Plank and Ryan Wheldon both made unbeaten 20s as Quatt eased home for the loss of two wickets in the 14th over.

The battle for silverware saw Wem’s batters rise to the challenge again with a half-century from man-of-the-match Davies and a well-struck 45 from 18 balls from Peel seeing them to 192-7.

Terry Cowburn picked up 3-56 and Kishawn Richardson 2-21.

In reply, Ralph and Plank opened with a 41-run stand but three quick wickets checked Quatt’s progress and although Scott Furber hit three sixes on his way to an unbeaten 39, Wem were in control as they restricted their rivals to 156-8 with Danny Cohen impressing with the ball again to pick up 4-30.

Peate admitted they had singled out former Shropshire skipper Ralph as the dangerman in the final.

“Quatt started well with the ball in the final and we were 31-3,” said Peate.

“But Martyn Davies batted very well for his half-century and then Ben added some impetus with a quickfire 45 to get us up to 189.

“We knew we had to get James Ralph out pretty quickly because he has the ability to take the game away from you.

“We managed to get him for 19 and then picked up a few wickets quite quickly which set them back.

“Wem are a good side and it was a good performance from us and great to pick up a trophy.”