Duo fire Oswestry to a Slam success

The club’s second XI eased to a comfortable 51-run success against Albrighton in the final at Madeley.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Oswestry posted a challenging total of 180-4 from their 20 overs.

Josh Darley (24) and skipper Jonathan Davies (34) set them on their way before Davidson added further momentum by plundering an unbeaten 55 that included three sixes.

Albrighton didn’t do themselves any favours by conceding 33 extras, a total that included 24 wides.

And their reply got off to a disappointing start as they lost both openers for ducks.

The Shimmons brothers, Darren And Adam, attempted to repair the damage but when they fell for 41 and 25 respectively, the contest was effectively over.

Hardeep Kumar chipped in with22 down the order but Albrighton were restricted to 129-9.

Owen took the individual plaudits with the ball, with the 17-year-old leg-spinner picking up 3-12 from four overs.

Fellow teenager Darley also impressed with 2-21 while Davidson rounded off a fine game by taking 1-12 from his four overs.

Man-of-the-match Davidson was full of praise for his side’s efforts in the field.

“We bowled and fielded very well,” he said. “The lads were very committed and threw themselves around in the field.

“We were always confident of defending 180. That was a good score on that pitch.

“Floyd and is only 17 and he bowled really well. Josh is the same age and he ran the ball around nicely when we batted and then bowled well as well.

“It’s a very youthful side and it’s good to see them coming on.”

Next Sunday sees four teams batting it out for glory in the Senior Slam finals days at Ludlow.

Wem take on Madeley in the first semi-final at 10.30am with Quatt and Worfield squaring up at 1.30pm. The final is set to start at 4.30pm.