All eyes on the summit as the big guns clash

Second-placed Worfield host Premier Division table-toppers Wem while Newport, in third, welcome a Quatt side sitting one place below them.

Just three points separate Wem from Worfield with Newport a further 23. But while the three leading sides have edged away slightly, Worfield skipper Dale Quiney insists the title race is still wide open and refuses to rule out a side emerging from the chasing pack.

“I’m not going to say that it’s between the top three,” said Quiney. “We are only halfway through the season and there is a lot of cricket to be played.

“Quatt are a very good side and that was evident when they played us last weekend.

“There is a lot of quality in this league and I still think sides from around mid-table could make a charge.

“If you win five or six games on the spin then that will put you right in the mix.

“Wellington have picked up recently and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them up there at the end of the season.

“Any side is capable of beating any other one. No-one would have had us to down to lose to St Georges the other week. They were bottom and we were top but they beat us. Every game is a challenge.”

Dangerous

Quiney missed last Saturday’s tense victory over Quatt but is back this weekend for what promises to be another tough contest.

“Wem are a good outfit and this will be a real test for us,” he said.

“They had a very good overseas last year but I think they are a more rounded side this season. They bat deep and we will have to be on our game and fully prepared. They are a dangerous outfit.”

Newport skipper Jamie Prew is not surprised at the identity if the four clubs sitting in the top four but also believes the picture could change quite quickly.

“It’s a big weekend as first play second and we play fourth,” said Prew. “We expect a tough game against a very competitive Quatt side who will be wanting to win.

“We’ve opened a little bit of a gap but it’s early days for the table.

“The points difference can change very quickly. If they beat us they could go above us. It’s still really tight.

“At the start of the season I’d have put the current top four as the top four but would not have said which order.

“Wem and Worfield are really strong and I would expect them to stay there.

“It’ll be an interesting game with them playing each other. Our ambition is to get to the top as well.

“We still want to win the league and still have to play both of the teams above us, there’s a long way to go.

The other top-flight fixtures see Ludlow host Bomere while Allscott head to Sentinel.

St Georges welcome Madeley while in-form Wellington go to Whitchurch.

WEM skipper

There hasn’t been a game where we have been skittled out.

If you look at the league I think you can see that it’s starting to divide up a little.

The top three are pulling away a little but that can change quite quickly.

We play Worfield on Saturday and then Newport the week after.

If we win both then we could pull away, but if we lose both that will bring some other sides into it.

Some of the other sides will be looking at those games and trying to take advantage of the fact one side will slip up.

knows it is a big weekend in this season’s Premier Division - but does not think the outcome will necessarily prove decisive.

Third-placed Newport, 16 points clear of Quatt below them, welcome their rivals on Saturday.