Mistakes prove costly as Shropshire Revolution slip to defeat

Play-off chasing Shropshire still have top two hopes in their own hands, despite losing for the second game running, courtesy of a better head-to-head record over the Wolverines.

But head coach Neil Holtschke admitted it was a tough one to take, after seeing a 21-6 lead wiped out by two late turnovers as the hosts stole victory.

Holtschke and his staff could at least find some solace in a better overall performance, with the Rev responding after a disappointing showing in the previous game’s defeat at home to Nottingham Caesars.

“I would not say we threw it away but we did not finish the game off,” said Holtschke. “The turnovers were a fumble and a thrown interception.

“They were mistakes on our part but the kind you would associate with a rookie team.

“We did not play very well against Notts in a game we could have won. As a coaching staff we wanted to see improvement, and we got that but fell short.

“I don’t think we ever thought we’d got the game won and got complacent. But we weren’t as clinical as we needed to be.

“The performance was much better than the last couple. Things we’d looked at in training came off. It was a disappointing result but we weren’t disappointed by the day.”

Running back Dan Wymes got the visitors off to a flying start before wide receiver Mark Phillips’ touchdown had Shropshire looking in a strong position.

But Revolution’s offense was twice caught out, after the visitors had to patch up their injured running backs at half-time, and the late drama means they are now 3-3 in the NFC1 South standings.

That leaves the Rev fourth in the six-team division, but they know that second is still achievable for play-off football behind runaway leaders Sandwell Steelers.

Holtschke leads his side into back-to-back home games, beginning Sunday, against the two sides beneath them, Chester Romans and Doncaster Mustangs.

“They are two important games for us,” the head coach added.

“Our ambition of the play-offs is still in our hands and we have a lot of positives to take.”

The clash with Chester at Oakengates Leisure Centre in Telford kicks off at 2pm.