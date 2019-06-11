Advertising
Matthew Garthwaite sprints away at Swynnerton
Newport’s Matthew Garthwaite timed his attack to perfection as he eased to victory in round five of the South Staffordshire and Shropshire Road Race League.
The latest round saw the first visit of the series to an undulating Swynnerton circuit with a climb to the finish.
Garthwaite (Holohan Coaching Race Team), who finished fifth on the same course in the West Midlands Championships, was too strong for his rivals in the shorter race distance, timing his attack perfectly and riding away from his opponents.
After sitting in third overall going into the event the win for Garthwaite moved him into the leader’s yellow jersey.
He was chased to the line by junior rider George Mills-Keeling (Cycle Club Bridgnorth RWG) who took second just five seconds behind.
That saw Mills-Keeling take the overall junior leader’s jersey off Farley Barber (Pro Vision Race Team).
Fellow Cycle Club Bridgnorth RWG rider William Lewis was third.
