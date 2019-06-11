Matthew Garthwaite sprints away at Swynnerton

The latest round saw the first visit of the series to an undulating Swynnerton circuit with a climb to the finish.

Garthwaite (Holohan Coaching Race Team), who finished fifth on the same course in the West Midlands Championships, was too strong for his rivals in the shorter race distance, timing his attack perfectly and riding away from his opponents.

After sitting in third overall going into the event the win for Garthwaite moved him into the leader’s yellow jersey.

He was chased to the line by junior rider George Mills-Keeling (Cycle Club Bridgnorth RWG) who took second just five seconds behind.

That saw Mills-Keeling take the overall junior leader’s jersey off Farley Barber (Pro Vision Race Team).

Fellow Cycle Club Bridgnorth RWG rider William Lewis was third.