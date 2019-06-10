Quatt leave their rivals bowled over to reach finals day

Emphatic victories against Ludlow and Frankton saw Quatt ease through to next month’s shootout for glory.

Ludlow had looked set to post a challenging total in their second round encounter with Quatt.

Will Sparrow (43) and Sam Roberts (33) had led them to 72-2 after Craig Jones (2-23) had struck two early blows,

But Quatt’s bowlers then struck back in impressive fashion to claim the last eight wickets for 37 runs.

Terry Hughes led the way with 2-7 while Scott Furber and James Ralph also bagged two wickets each.

Quatt lost openers Kishawn Richardson and Ralph with just 19 on the board but Dan Plank (35), Ryan Wheldon (36 not out) and Oliver Plank (20 not out) then took charge to see them to victory with seven wickets and five overs to spare.

The other round two clash was a much tighter affair with Frankton claiming victory by five wickets in the 19th over.

Ijaz Yousaf top scored with 32 and opener Matthew Bakin made 21 in Whitchurch’s total of 126-8.

Scott Hale (2-16) was the pick of the Frankton attack with good support from Mark Lammie (2-22) and George Austin (1-13 off four overs).

Hales then capped a fine game with an unbeaten 42 to guide his side home.

Brent Doubell provided some early fireworks with a quick-fire 36.

The clash for a place in finals day proved to be a one-side affair thanks to a devastating display by the Quatt attack.

Leg-spinner Ralph led the way with figures of 3-10 from four overs as Frankton were shot out for just 55.

Jones (3-14) and Wheldon (2-8) were also in fine form with Lammie (11) and Austin (13) the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Jonathan Edwards then blasted 41 from just 16 balls as Quatt powered to victory inside six overs.

Quatt join Wem and Madeley at finals day on July 14 but the other place is still to be decided.

Worfield won their second round tie against Shelton and now await the winners of the Cound and Shrewsbury seconds clash which was washed out.

Michael De Iacovo hit 51 and Will Cook 29 as Worfield made 157-7.

Left-arm spinners Matt Rees (2-10) and Joe Arnold (3-5) the helped dismiss Shelton for 77.