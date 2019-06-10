Josh McDonald is the star turn against Staffs

McDonald produced a superb spell that saw him return figures of 5-22 as the hosts were dismissed for 141 at Church Eaton. Ed Prideaux picked up 2-29.

In reply, Jack Home’s unbeaten 49 in a half-century partnership with Freddie Timmis (19 not out) saw Shropshire to victory by five wickets William Jenkins had earlier hit 21.

Shropshire’s Under-11s took on Derbyshire at Etwall CC in two T20 games, the first of which saw the hosts hit 167-4 with Max Jeffries, Ranvir Singh, William Walker and Finley Jones picking up a wicket apiece.

Shropshire couldn’t get going with the bat in the face of the big target and were dismissed for 74.

They were much improved in the second game when they batted first and made 116-7 with Jeffries hitting 62.

But Derbyshire reached their target with 15 balls to spare with Matthew Morris, Harry Parton, Ralph Cornwell, Jeffries and Walker all picking up wickets.

The Under-14s were squeezed out by two wickets when they took on Staffordshire at Wood Lane CC.

Batting first on a tricky wicket after overnight rain, they were dismissed for 159 with Matthew Kenvyn hitting 31, Luke Bahia 21 and William Taylor 42.

Despite some disciplined bowling and fielding, the hosts reached their target for the loss of eight wickets. Aaqil Mohideen was the pick of the Shropshire attack with 3-24 from his 10 overs.