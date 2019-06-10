Grange girls are the headline act at Telford

The New Bucks Head was the venue for the Telford & Wrekin Schools & Colleges Football Association’s primary school finals night where Grange Park bagged the silverware in both girls’ competitions.

A 4-1 success against Priorslee saw them lift the Year 3/4 trophy while their Year 5/6 side completed the double with a 4-2 win also against Priorslee.

The boys’ honours went to Holmer Lake and Old Park.

Holmer Lake battled their way to a 2-0 success over Apley Wood in the Year 3/4 final while Old Park saw off Short Wood 4-1 to claim the Year 5/6 spoils.

The battle for glory was one of 18 cup competitions the Telford & Wrekin Schools & Colleges Football Association hold at the New Bucks Head each year from Year 3 through to Year 11.

TWSCFA chairman Vic Maher was quick to praise the backing of National League North outfit Telford and the various sponsors who help provide a night to remember for the youngsters.

“The support of AFC Telford United was invaluable in providing a prestigious event that was thoroughly enjoyed by the community,” said Maher.

“The association is always looking for sponsors to ensure that we can maintain this experience for our young players is the envy of many other areas from around the country.”

Chris Carr, of event sponsors Volvo Shrewsbury, added: “The quality of football and the sporting attitude was outstanding and testament to how well the youngsters have been coached.”