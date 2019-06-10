Gilks and Parker in fine form as Worfield go top

Heavy rain meant just two of Saturday’s six scheduled Premier Division fixtures could be played, writes Matt Maher.

One of those saw Worfield record a thumping 137-run victory over Allscott Heath and climb over Wem to the top of the table.

Not even a fine bowling performance from Jason Summers, who finished with figures of 6-41, could prevent hosts Worfield from racking up 232-7 batting first, in a game reduced to 36 overs-a-side.

Opener Oliver Gilks top scored with 83 from 81 balls, while most of the top order made solid and – most importantly – brisk contributions to the total.

Allscott never looked like getting close to the target after a devastating opening spell from Ben Parker (5-13) saw them reduced to 29-5.

Luke Thornton (34 from 29 balls) at least provided some resistance, thumping three sixes in an impressive cameo.

But the wickets kept tumbling and Allscott were eventually dismissed for 95 in 24.5 overs.

In the other game to survive the weather, Ludlow made it three wins on the spin courtesy of a crushing 145-run victory over Madeley.

Put into bat in a game reduced to 33-overs-a-side, the hosts looked in trouble when opener Sam Edwards and Glen Whittaker departed without troubling the scorers.

But though wickets continued to fall regularly, Will Sparrow (43) played the first of two key innings from Ludlow players to keep the score moving along.

The other came from captain Ruel Brathwaite, whose blistering 73 from just 45 balls helped the hosts post a total of 214-9.

Brathwaite, whose knock included five sixes, would become the last of three Ludlow run out victims.

The target proved well beyond Madeley, who collapsed spectacularly after Andrew Laycock (22) and Jonathan Prince (8) had moved them on to 33-1.

Sparrow was their chief tormentor, claiming 6-14 as the visitors were skittled for 69 in just 14.1 overs.