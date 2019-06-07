Wem ace Ben Plant is on the road to success

Racing at the Cookstown 100 and Tandragee 100, both in Northern Ireland, the rising Wem star enjoyed some of the best results yet of his fledging career.

Having caught the road racing bug while watching the Isle of Man TT in 2012, the 34-year-old has recovered from a huge crash last year to become one of the best privateers on the scene.

And after testing his supersport and supertwin bikes on the English circuits he set sail to Ireland where he stayed for two weekends and a week, while working in between.

“We did No Limits at Donington Park on the 1000cc just to get a few more signatures for the Manx GP. That was the only reason we did it really,” he said.

“I got the boat out from Liverpool on the Wednesday night and the set up was lovely, but the weather wasn’t great.

“During qualifying on the Friday night I didn’t manage to qualify for the main race but it actually worked out quite well in end.

“On the 600cc the roads were very slippy in places and I didn’t think it was worth pushing too hard in certain places.

“I ended up qualifying for the Senior Support Race B, which I was a bit gutted about but I went on to get my first-ever podium on the roads in that race.

Advertising

“It got red flagged on the third lap when I was feeling quite comfortable and was restarted as a four-lap race.

“I won the restarted race by 0.2 seconds. I knew I could be with a chance and once we got going again I just felt comfortable.”

Ben Plant enjoyed success on the Irish roads at both Cookstown and Tandagree. Picture: Tony Else Ben Plant enjoyed success on the Irish roads at both Cookstown and Tandagree. Picture: Tony Else Ben Plant enjoyed success on the Irish roads at both Cookstown and Tandagree. Picture: Tony Else Ben Plant enjoyed success on the Irish roads at both Cookstown and Tandagree. Picture: Tony Else Ben Plant enjoyed success on the Irish roads at both Cookstown and Tandagree. Picture: Tony Else

Saturday was the lightweight race, on the 650cc supertwin machine, and Plant said he was happy to back racing against the top riders, including the likes of Derek Shiels and Derek McGee.

Advertising

“I came home in 17th, which, considering the conditions, I was pretty pleased with,” he said.

“I was just riding around and getting used to bikes again for some of it, so to come away with a win was great.

“This time I also decided to stay in Ireland for the whole week, rather than leaving and returning, and got two or three days work in between.”

Next up was Tandragee, where Plant crashed heavily last year doing more than 100mph, which left him with injuries including seven broken ribs, broken T5 vertebra and shoulder blade, and a punctured lung.

“That crash that could have taken my life and although the weekend worked out

brilliantly, heading there I was full of nerves, anticipation and excitement,” he said.

“In the 600cc race I ended up qualifying fifth the Senior Support Race A, which meant I had jumped up 25 places on my previous qualifying.

“It’s just a circuit that suits me because it’s flowing and you’ve got to be brave on the throttle. I managed to make my way into the top 10 and then made up about two or three places to finish eighth.

“I was really happy but slightly annoyed having started fifth but then I was out my supertwin, which broke down and didn’t turn a wheel again.”

Next up for Plant is the Southern 100, in the Isle of Man, in July, Skerries in Northern Ireland at the beginning of July, and then the Manx GP, which is raced around the same 37.73-mile circuit used for the TT, in August.

“I’m hoping to make the top 10 in the support classes at Skerries because it’s a track I really enjoy,” said Plant.

“My aim at the Manx is to top the 110mph barrier because I was already over 107mph last year.

“Sponsorship packages are now available too for anyone wishing to support my road racing season.”

For further information sponsorship opportunities, email planty26@live.co.uk