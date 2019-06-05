Wem and Madeley book places at Senior Slam finals day

The Premier Division outfits progressed from quarter-finals day to set up a shot at glory at Ludlow next month.

Wem overcame top-flight rivals Bomere Heath in their opening encounter.

Bomere won the toss and elected to bat and an unbeaten 52 from opener Henry Preece and 24 from Jonathan Clifton saw them post 115-3 from their 20 overs.

Raj Biswa was the pick of the Wem attack with 2-23 from four overs.

Wem wasted little time chasing down their victory target.

Openers Tom Astley and Matthew Cohen both plundered 32 to help their side across the line in just 11 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

Sentinel were next up for Wem after Ellesmere had conceded their scheduled second-round clash.

And this game proved to be a thriller with Wem getting home with one ball to spare. A fine knock of 73 from Craig Heath helped Sentinel to 134-5 from 20 overs.

Harry Astley and Alex Ollerenshaw impressed with the ball for Wem with figures of 1-15 and 1-17 respectively off four overs.

Biswa then led Wem’s reply with 66 while Cohen hit 39 as victory was secured with one delivery remaining and five wickets in hand. Joe Yapp picked up 2-20 and Dylan Naidoo 2-29.

Madeley had to dig deep to get past Bridgnorth seconds in their opening game of the day.

Ben Barclay top scored with 50 as Bridgnorth totalled 129-9, with Alex Holland claiming 4-27.

Matthew Nutting (22 not out) and Trevor Garwe (21) were the main contributors as Madeley got home with four balls and two wickets to spare.

Holland produced an even better performance in the next game against Newtown, who had been given a walkover by Pontesbury.

He bagged 5-23 to help skittle Newtown for 116. Tom Anderson top scored with 28.

An unbeaten 48 from Garwe guided Madeley to a five-wicket triumph.