Records tumble at Telford track meet

No fewer than 10 new championship-best performances were set, as well as 10 National AAA Grade 1 displays on a day that saw athletes from many Shropshire clubs and schools taking part.

One of the best races of the day came in the under-13 girls’ 1500m, where the first two home both smashed the previous record, running the the second and third fastest times in the country so far this year for their age group.

Shrewsbury AC’s Bethany Trow struck gold in a superb time of four minutes, 46.9 seconds – 25 seconds faster than anyone had run before.

Zoe Gilbody, from Wrekin Tri Club, came second in 4.48.5 but did have the satisfaction of getting her name in the record books three days earlier as she set a new best in the 800m in 2.26.5. She also grabbed a gold in the high jump, clearing 1.25 metres.

Bridget Williams (Shrewsbury AC) had cause for a treble celebration after striking gold in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

Laura Hulme (Meole Brace School) bagged a brace of golds after winning the U15 girls’ long jump, with a Grade 1 performance of 5.09m, and the 200m.

Another classic 1500m race saw Isabelle Price (Wolverhampton & Bilston) set a new best for U15 girls of 4.51.9.

Also in the U15s age group, Tegan Stoddart (Telford AC) won two golds in the shot putt and high jump, while Iris Downes, from Moreton Hall School, Oswestry did the same by winning the 300m and 800m.

In the U17 women’s age group, Dani Hales (Shrewsbury High School) was a double winner in the 80m hurdles and the shot.

Telford AC’s Julia Rogaczewska matched that feat by coming out on top in the hammer and discus.

The highest standard performance in that age group came from Shrewsbury AC’s Rebecca Walker who gained a Grade 2 performance for her 1.60m clearance in the high jump.

Shrewsbury AC’s Kati Hulme was the standout performer in the under-20s, winning the 400m hurdles, 100m hurdles and 200m.

Lizzie Benbow from Wrekin College set a new U20s championship best of 4.41.9 in the 1500m.

Telford AC’s Rachel Coupe set two bests in the masters age group as she lowered her own 800m mark to 2.29.2 and took the 1500m in 5.15.9. Her team-mate, Helen Watson, was the first ever Shropshire master to set a pole vault best as she cleared 1.70 metres.

Pat Higgins (Shrewsbury AC) the masters throws as she won the javelin, shot and hammer.

Katie Lambert (Cleobury Mortimer) who holds every Shropshire hammer best in the U15, 17 and 20 categories, improved her senior best by a further metre as she threw 55.76m.

Broseley’s Kim Carter (Telford AC) won the senior women’s shot and discus, while Sarah Mackness won the 1500m and 3000m double and Emily McBride (Shrewsbury AC) took the high jump and javelin.

Oswestry School’s Aaron Warburton is another name to look out after he won the U13 800m, 1500m, 200m and long jump – including Grade 1 times in the 800m (2.14.3) and 1500m (4.49.5). His 800m time of 2.14.3 was also a championship best.

Harry Heard (Oswestry Olympians) struck gold in the U13 shot and discus.

Oldbury Wells student Dan Galloway won the U15 boys’ 3000m in 9.22.0 – the third best time in the UK rankings.

William Armstrong-Barnes (Telford AC) got an impressive sprint double in the 100m and 200m in the same age group.

Liam Rawlings (Oswestry Olympians) claimed an impressive distance running double as he set two new championships bests in the under 17- 1500m (4.01.0) and 3000m (8.49.3)

Tobie Watson, from Idsall School, bagged golds in the 100 and 400m hurdles.

Shrewsbury AC’s Brad Davies-Pughe also claimed two first in the U17 long jump and triple jump.

Telford AC’s Oli Carvell was in superb form as he won the U20s 800m in 1.54.6 and the 400m. His team-mate, Valerio Duah, also topped the podium twice in the 100 and the 200m.

In the masters age group, one record was set by Dave Garrott who improved his own triple jump mark to 8.56m.

The next county championships will be the Shropshire Schools Championships on Saturday 8th June, open to all Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin secondary schools and colleges and open to all students of Year 8 and above. Entry forms have gone to all schools and further details can be obtained from Paul Sanderson at jpsanderson_tac@hotmail.com