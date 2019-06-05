Grasshoppers stay unbeaten and at the top

Only Jack Giddings (16) made double figures in the North Shropshire side’s total of 54 at Frankwell as Adam Williams claimed 3-6 from three tight overs, with good support coming from youngster George Cheshire (2-10).

Williams was then promoted up the order and finished unbeaten on 17 to see the hosts home for the loss of two wickets in the ninth over.

Bomere moved up to third place with victory at Wem in a nail-biting affair.

Rob Dean (39 not out) and James Wilkie (36) were the mainstays for the Heathers as they compiled 123-4 – Danny Cohen picking up 2-22.

The Astley brothers, Tom (45) and Harry (38), ensured Wem remained in the game but a couple of wickets each for Matt Jones Jr and Connor Green saw them end just seven runs short for the loss of five wickets.

In Division Two, Alberbury’s miserable start to the season continued as they were at the wrong end of a Jack Case masterclass for Cound at Pecknall Farm.

Case cracked 117 of Cound’s 177-3 before some smart bowling from skipper Tom Quraishi (3-15) and Calum Marsh (2-17) saw the home side reduced to 133-9, Jordan Zaza being unluckily run out for 49.

Rough & Tumblers were celebrating their first win of the season after beating Pontesbury to move above them in the table.

Opener Dave Morris started well for Pontesbury, helping himself to 41 before a middle order collapse saw them reduced to 112-6.

Alun Morris ensured there were no alarm bells for the Oswestry outfit as his undefeated 72 saw them triumph in the 15th over with eight wickets in hand.

The other scheduled game in the division, between Knockin and Beacon, was abandoned.

No games were played in Division Three, though Cae Glas were awarded maximum points after Much Wenlock conceded.

In Division Four East, Acton Reynald and Allscott are tied at the top on 25 points each.

Reynald were involved in a tense affair as their game against Beacon’s second string went down to the last ball.

Runs for Adrian Tomkins (28), Charlie Higgin (27) and Martin Lewis (20 not out) saw Beacon post 130-6 off their 20 overs. Dave Langton and Thomas Hughes snared two victims each.

In reply, the Grinshill men’s top order appeared to be coasting as Jonathan Evans (60), Rishi Lee (32) and Chris Henderson (22) all contributed, but their dismissals led to a collapse as six wickets – three to Adam Whitrick – fell in quick succession, leaving it down to an overthrow on the last ball to see them across the line.

Allscott enjoyed a rather easier game in a high-scoring affair at Calverhall.

Andy Flann hit the knock of the week with 125, ably assisted by fellow opener Luke Thornton (86) as they posted a daunting 248-4. Calverhall’s were restricted to 167-9 in reply.

Condover remain top of Division Four West courtesy of a nine-wicket victory over Frankton’s second XI.

Visitors Frankton were indebted to Ian Whitticase (59) and Danny Powell (36) in helping them up to 147 all out on the last ball of the innings. Chris Lock impressed with the ball as he returned impressive figures of 4-32.

In-form Charlie Rogers (45 not out) and Andy Mottram (41 not out) had few problems in reaching the target with eight balls to spare.

Oswestry Orthopaedics enjoyed a 67-run victory at Wem.

Ashley Brown opened well for the medical men with 62 while Euan Mellings picked up 2-32 for the hosts. Mellings completed a good all-round performance by top scoring at the top of the order with an unbeaten 31, but there was little support as Wem closed on 76-4.