Cup performances show promise

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Boys and girls teams from Shropshire showed great signs of promise after competing in the LTA’s Under-10 County Cup.

The under-10 boys with captain Matt Lee

Skipper Nilkki Hoy and the U10 girls

The girls team which featured Willa Bowett, Lily Evans and Gwendolyn Klu travelled to Stourbridge to take their place in a group which also included North Wales and Warwickshire.

Having opened with defeat in a closely-fought match against Warwickshire, they responded impressively to enjoy a fantastic victory over North Wales.

That meant they qualified for the semi-finals the following day, an excellent achievement.

Sunday saw defeats in difficult matches against Derbyshire and Hereford & Worcester, but the girls competed well throughout and were a credit to the county.

Captain Nikki Hoy said: “I couldn’t have asked any more from the girls. Everything we spoke about they tried their best to implement.

“It was fantastic to have a team of girls who were able to be competitive for the whole weekend.”

The boys, meanwhile, also performed well in their Under-10 County Cup group at Wrexham. The Shropshire side, which featured Jonathan Read, Matei Balasa and Jake Tretton, had a tough first day as they were beaten by North Wales and Warwickshire, two very strong counties.

Despite the results, there were a number of close matches.

Shropshire faced Staffordshire the next day in a play-off for fifth position. They battled well and opened up a 3-0 lead after Matei and Jonathan claimed straight sets victories. Jake then impressively came from a set down to win his match in a third set tie-break.

To round the day off in style, Matei and Jonathan also recovered from a set down to win their doubles match in a third set tie-break to seal an overall 4-0 win.

Captain Matt Lee said: “Our boys battled really well and showed great team spirit and determination after an extremely tough first day.”

