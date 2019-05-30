Super Nova net another double

The talented youngsters have been up and running for two seasons and boast a stunning record of 54 wins from 54 games, scoring a staggering 354 goals in the process while conceding just 33.

Nova overcame Highly Minor Welfare Juniors in the final of the Telford Junior Youth League Shield to lift the trophy for the second successive year and have also retained their Telford FA Junior League title.

Coach Matt Arnold said: “To defend an unbeaten league and cup double is testament to their ability, desire and belief in themselves and each other.

“They have fantastic team spirit and the results and statistics speak for themselves.”

Nova are also looking to add the Midlands Champions League to their haul before moving to nine-a-side football next season.