Newport claim Rapid success

Shrewsbury A and Wellington A are relegated.

Newport captain Nat Paul said: “Our A team had another great season finishing top of the Division One Rapidplay League for a third season running. Telepost A gave us a good battle but we fortunately always had them at an arm’s length.

“I’m again pleased with the team’s consistency with only one loss out of 15. It was another great club performance with 10 players turning out for the team throughout the season. A special note also to Newport B who pushed Telepost all the way and just missed out on second place on game point difference.”

Meanwhile Paul, along with Matt Clark and Dennis Bonner, has been thinking about the possibility of entering two Shropshire teams in the Midland Counties Chess Union county event next season, and is seeking to canvass support.

“We ideally want to enter two teams, an Open team in the Minor Open category, and a U120 team. Matt would captain the former and Dennis the latter. Before we enter the teams though we would like some feedback from people in time for the Shropshire annual meeting to gauge the popularity of entering the teams,” he said.

Matches are generally played on Saturday afternoons.

“We simply want to give players a chance to play a bit more chess if they’re looking for it, as well as the chance to represent their county.”

Action has got under way in the summer knockout competitions, with matches being played in the Cox