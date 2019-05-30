Dawley sign off with a goal rush

The Premier Division champions completed a perfect league record of 13 wins from 13 games courtesy of an emphatic 11-2 win over runners-up Cottage Spring.

Liam Armstrong led the victory charge with a hat-trick while Charlie Knowles, Ryan Hadley and Tom Postans all scored twice. Joe Bullock and joint-boss Alan Pitchford added the other goals.

Dawley also added the TJ Vickers Sunday Senior Cup to their trophy haul as they continued their success story under Pitchford and Callum Troy which saw them win the League Cup in 2017 before securing the treble the following year.

“It’s been a brilliant season again and I am really proud of what we have achieved and delighted with the way things have gone,” said Pitchford. “It was great to round things off with a perfect league record.

“We added a couple of players this season but the majority of lads who started with us three years ago are still playing.”

And Pitchford is eager to taste more success next season while also looking to

“The aim next season is to try and clinch the treble again,” he said.

“And we may look at entering the BT Sport Cup as well.”

Dawley ended the season 11 points clear of Cottage Spring, who had secured second place with a 2-1 midweek win at The Talbot.

Division One champions Dun Cow also rounded off their season in style.

They chalked up their 16th win in 20 league outings courtesy of a 4-2 home success against Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets.

In the CA Ford Memorial Cup, Division One outfit Kings Arms Market Drayton overcame Challenge Cup winners The Talbot 4-3.

They will now join Dawley, Dun Cow and Wrekin View Wanderers in the semi-finals that will form the curtain-raiser to the 2019-2020 season.