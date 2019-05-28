Advertising
Allscott the venue for umpires course
The 2019 cricket season is in full swing in Shropshire, with dozens of games being played across the county each week.
A key element in every game is the umpire – and a new course has been arranged for anyone who wants to join the officiating ranks in Shropshire.
The Shropshire Association of Cricket Officials has arranged a summer umpires course.
It will be held at Allscott Sports and Social Club near Telford on six Thursday evenings in June, July and August.
First, potential candidates need to learn the Laws of Cricket online via the MCC website by going to https://www.lords.org/mcc/laws-of-cricket/elearning
At the end of the online course, which is free, they will receive a certificate of completion.
They can then join the Stage One Club Umpire course which will be held at Allscott on June 6 and 20, July 11 and 18 and August 1 and 15 from 7.30-9.30pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment