Allscott the venue for umpires course

A key element in every game is the umpire – and a new course has been arranged for anyone who wants to join the officiating ranks in Shropshire.

The Shropshire Association of Cricket Officials has arranged a summer umpires course.

It will be held at Allscott Sports and Social Club near Telford on six Thursday evenings in June, July and August.

First, potential candidates need to learn the Laws of Cricket online via the MCC website by going to https://www.lords.org/mcc/laws-of-cricket/elearning

At the end of the online course, which is free, they will receive a certificate of completion.

They can then join the Stage One Club Umpire course which will be held at Allscott on June 6 and 20, July 11 and 18 and August 1 and 15 from 7.30-9.30pm.