Squash League may expand due to rise in interest

League Secretary Don Wallington is enthused by the standard he has seen across the three divisions this season and believes the sport is growing.

“We definitely are seeing a rise in its popularity, there is definitely a mounting interest in squash in the area,” said Don. “In fact, I am seriously considering a fourth league for next season.

“I don’t like saying no. I believe everyone should be given the opportunity to play. I want everyone to be included. I will never turn anyone away.

Don has also noticed a rise in young people getting involved in squash and racketball this season. He hopes the trend continues into next year.

“In the county leagues, there are players as young as 17 playing,” said Don. “We have some very good youngsters involved in the sport.

“We may not be hitting the heights of the seventies and eighties, but squash is definitely on the up in Shropshire.

“It’s been a great season this year, I hope even more people join next year and the standard gets even better.”