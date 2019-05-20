Oswestry turned over as pair dig in

Visitors Oswestry looked to have it in the bag in this Birmingham & District Cricket League Premier Division Two clash, having reached the 50-over total of 228-6.

And the Champagne was on chill ready for celebration, as the home side slipped to 159-8. However, no-one told Mahaaz Ahmed (78 not out) and Ben Bromage (31), who dug in to get their team over the line with one wicket to spare.

Oswestry’s opening batsman Joe Carrasco (62) and Warrick Fynn (61) put on 134 at the start of the match so their eventual total may have disappointed them.

Carrasco was the best of the visiting bowlers, as well, picking up 4-38 but once his spell was finished, Ahmed and Bromage were not separated until the scores were level, leaving No 11 batsman Monzur Ahmed to defend one ball before Ahmed hit the winning run.

This was the second week running that the Border men have seen their opponents enjoy 50-run partnerships for the ninth wicket.

As proved the case on occasions last season. After making important inroads, the Oswestry attack continues to experience difficulties in removing the opposition tail which invariably bats deep at this level and has to be prised out.

The absence of Roman Walker, who was being rested by Glamorgan ,did not assist the Oswestry cause ,

but the concession ,of 36 extras including 22 wides and 4 noballs , tells its own tale. This was to prove

crucial in the final analysis on what was a frustrating day for the Border men who for the most part had

Further down the table, Tamworth, meanwhile earned their first win of the season, but it was a nail-biting affair at Bridgnorth, who were dismissed for 146 as they chased down a Tamworth total of 147.

Callum Render (42) and Jacob Flower (37) put on 73 for the first Tamworth wicket but Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney took 5-46 as they lost their remaining wickets for 74.

Bridgnorth fared little better with the bat, slipping to 98-7 before an eighth wicket stand of 24 between Tom Weaver and Gareth Mumford lifted spirits.

At 133-9, Tamworth were on top but a stand of 13 for the last wicket took Bridgnorth within a run of a tie before Weaver was last man out for 36.

Ed Smith led Tamworth’s bowling with 3-22 and there were two wickets each for Jason Jakeman, Flower and Josh Bowker.

There were wobbles at the top, too, as previously unbeaten leaders Harborne went down by two wickets with three balls remaining in a thrilling encounter with Wolverhampton.

This allowed Leamington Spa, who defeated Brockhampton by six wickets, to move within two points of the leaders at the end of the first phase of 50 over matches.

Half-centuries from Swapnil Gugale (69), Karan Bharaj (55) and Guriq Randhawa (52) saw Harborne to 211 for two, before a fightback from Wolverhampton, led by Ravi Kumar (3 for 44) restricted the Birmingham club to 289 for eight from 50 overs.

Wolverhampton’s Aneesh Kapil proved to be the key figure after tea, hitting 107 from 118 balls, before he was dismissed by Bharaj (3 for 58) at 198 for four.

With 92, still, required at that stage, the odds shifted towards Harborne but Jack Stanley (42) and Will Neild (31) turned the game with some fine running between the wickets before Kumar (20 not out) saw them over the line to an important victory.

Leamington’s win at Brockhampton means that the Herefordshire side remain winless and they are, already, 34 points adrift of safety at the bottom.

Their joint top scorers in a total of 177 all out, in 47.3 overs, were Oliver Rogoff and Nick Powell with 25 as Perry Derrick snapped up 3 for 23 for Leamington.

The game was evenly balanced when Leamington lost their fourth wicket at 84 but William Mashinge (51 not out) and Oliver Currill (40 not out) saw them to their fourth win of the season, with an unbroken stand of 94 for the fifth wicket.

Halesowen were comfortable eight wicket winners, at home, to Himley, after they restricted the Black Country outfit to 210 for eight.

A much higher target looked in prospect when Himley reached 176 for three but the dismissal of Nipun Karunanayake (44) at 181 heralded a collapse which lead to their demise.

Opening batsmen Greg Wright (77) and Oliver Westbury (36) played their part but Himley’s middle-order, with the exception of Karunanayake proved to be fragile.

Despite the early loss of Harry Baddams, without scoring, Halesowen cruised to an eight wicket victory, thanks to a second wicket stand of 134 between Hassan Qaumi (97 not out) and Ryan Lockley (61) and an unbroken third wicket stand of 77 between Qaumi and Alexei Kervezee (32 not out).

Alex Milton (56) held the Bromsgrove innings together against Ombersley spinners Oliver Uffindall (4 for 25) and Brett D’Oliveira (2 for 23) and saw them to 187 all out, the next highest score being 23 from Mike Hingley.

This total proved more than enough as Ombersley were dismissed for 86, despite the presence of D’Oliveira (30) in their line-up.

The wickets were spread between Ashley Newfield (3 for 14), Tom Russell (2 for 11), Gareth Williams (2 for 18) and Alex Wilkinson (2 for 30) as Bromsgrove eased to their second win in succession.