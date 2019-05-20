Holders hit form as they target more T20 glory

The tie of the opening round had paired them with fellow Premier Division high-fliers Newport. But the contest proved to a one-sided affair as the Quatt Oval men eased to a 75-run success.

Former Shropshire captain James Ralph led from the top of the order for Quatt with 60 from 40 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Ryan Wheldon added 40 before skipper Craig Jones plundered a quick-fire unbeaten 40 from just 26 balls to boost his side to 184-5 from their 20 overs.

Shabbir Khan was the pick of the visiting attack with 2-27 from four overs.

In reply, Newport were quickly reduced to 21-2 before Ed Fowler (30) and Mark Downes (40) attempted to launch a rescue act.

But after they had been dismissed the rest of the Newport line up failed to fire as they were dismissed for 108 with two overs remaining.

Jonathan Edwards (3-13), Scott Furber (3-20) and Gareth Jones (2-12) impressed with the ball for Quatt.

Elliott Bowen was the star of the show for Whitchurch in their victory against Allscott Heath.

Bowen was in fine form with the bat, hitting eight fours and a six on his way to 72 from 49 balls.

Evelyn Jones added an unbeaten 35 to help Whitchurch post 143-6. Luke Thornton picked up 2-13 with the ball.

Thornton then completed a fine individual performance by top scoring with 42 as Allscott were dismissed for 116. Wayne Phillips scored 29 while Naddem Ahmad, Ijaz Yousaf, Salim Ahmed and Jack Batkin all picked up two wickets each.

Lidlow are also through to the next round following a four-wicket success against Shifnal’s second team.

Batting first, Shifnal found runs hard to come by in the face of some tight Ludlow bowling and were shot out for 95 in the 18th over.

Luke Miles (3-14) and Louis Watkins (3-100 were the chief destroyers with the ball.

Ludlow slipped to 35-3 in reply with Thomas Newnes bagging two early wickets but 33 from Daniel Ashley helped get them across the line.

A superb display with the ball saw Pontesbury ease to victory over Knockin & Kinnerley.

Pontesbury posted 136-7, with Owen Morris hitting 35, before their bowlers took centre stage as they rolled their visitors over for just 34.

Sam Morris (3-8) and Matt Smart (3-1) led the victory charge.

An unbeaten 50 from Gavin Jones guided Madeley to a five-wicket success over St Georges.

Doug Reynolds added 38 as Madeley chased down St Georges’ 141-7 - Rory Livingstone top scoring with 56.

Tom Astley was the star turn for Wem in their victory over Wellington.

Astley hit 45 as Wem made 129-8 and then claimed 4-18 from four overs to help dismiss Wellington for 96 in reply.