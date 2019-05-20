Carter excited by Shifnal challenge

Carter and Carrier have moved from the side which finished fifth in the West Midlands Premier last season to the one that ended second-bottom.

But Carter says the ambition of Shifnal – who are in the process of redeveloping their stadium for a seven-figure sum – has him excited over what could be achieved in Shropshire.

“It was a really big decision to make as there a lot of great people at Wednesfield, I played there for many years and have got a lot of mates there,” said Carter. “But as soon as we had the meeting with Shifnal, we just couldn’t turn it down.

“They’ve got a lot of ambition and I can’t wait to get going, although I am a bit gutted about leaving Wednesfield.

“We did well to finish fifth but it would’ve been tough to replicate that as we probably would’ve had to do another rebuild.”

Wednesfield unexpectedly rose to fifth under Carter and Carrier last term in the wake of Dean Gill’s departure for Wolverhampton Casuals.

Gill took Casuals to third, and Carter and Carrier wish to kick on at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

“It just gives us that bit extra,” added Carter.

Advertising

“Wednesfield is great and there are people there who work so hard. It’s a club in my heart, but it is a bit difficult to attract players who are not from the area.

“This was an opportunity we just couldn’t turn down.

“The set-up is excellent, the facilities are class, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”