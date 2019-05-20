Bumper entry for Brand Hall Horse Trials

Over 300 entries have been received for the trials in north Shropshire, which is situated between Market Drayton and Woore – with many leading riders taking part together with a whole host of ‘up and coming stars’ in the 2* Sections and the National Pony Championship.

The cross country courses have been designed by Janet Plant and the beautifully constructed fences are planned to encourage and give confidence.

The Charles Owen GB Pony Team selectors will be eyeing up potential Championship team representatives at Brand in this section as the count-down begins for the FEI Pony Europeans which will take place in Strzegom, Poland from August 15-18.

The event is delighted to welcome IEC Equine Solutions as one of the key sponsors in addition to fellow sponsors Charles Owen, David & Catherine Witt of Rookery Park Stud, Hatfield Land Rover of Shrewsbury and Reaseheath College together with great support from many local Fence Sponsors.

Janet Plant said: “We are delighted to have IEC Equine Solution as one of our key sponsors, we have always been passionate about the younger generation and having IEC Equine Solutions support will help Brand Hall build a good experience for these young competitors on their first steps into the FEI world of eventing.”

The timetable of events starts on Friday with the Dressage running from 9am. Saturday sees the Dressage run from 9am, Show Jumping at 8.30am with the Cross Country from 9am.

Then the action is rounded off on the Sunday with Dressage from 8am, Show Jumping from 9am and the Cross Country starting at 9.30am.

There will be a selection of trade stands and hot and cold food facilities will be available each day with picnic areas.

n The satnav location TF9 4BF and will be signposted from the A53 Newcastle under Lyme to Shrewsbury road.