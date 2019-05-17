Warriors are fired up for one final push

The talented teenagers have battled their way through to final of the YBL Championships, where they will face Bourneville Bears.

They secured their place by beating close rivals Frankley Falcons 90-81 in a nail-biting Western Conference play-off.

Warriors ended the season top of their league, just four points ahead of Frankley, to secure their first appearance in the play-offs.

They only lost one league game all season – away to Frankley – but gained revenge by beating their rivals by a point in the return fixture.

Eastern Conference play-off winners Bears await in the final, which takes place at University of Worcester, St John’s Campus (2pm).

And coaches Everton Forbes and Craig Fatcher are calling on the Warriors’ ‘family’ to bring their support to the finals.

Forbes said: “The under-17s only lost one game this season. The play-off was a nail-biting match and I am so proud of the lads for digging deep.

“Every player played his part although special mentions go to Dan Bell, Isaac Amoah, and Sam Evans who had a busy afternoon, and to Oliver Richards, who lived up to his billing as Most Valuable Player for the season, with his play throughout the game.

“Also, thanks to our sponsors Telford Pallet and the fantastic travelling support who created a brilliant atmosphere that helped the boys over the line. We really hope as many of them can come along to the finals and make some noise!”

It’s been a fantastic season for Warriors. The women’s team, under the guidance of coach Terry Sanders, just missed out on the Premier League finals, losing to University of Wolverhampton across two legs in the semi-finals.

The men’s side, coached by Mark Harrison, won the West Midlands Premier League and the Knockout Shield.