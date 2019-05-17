Shawbury United announce new management team

The West Midlands Premier side have also announced former Shrewsbury Town Ladies and Telford Ladies manager Sean Evans as Allen's assistant.

Allen led the Bucks to the proper rounds of the FA Youth Cup last season, finally being knocked out by Scunthorpe.

And he said on joining Shawbury: "I am excited to be joining the club and would like to thank the chairman (Dave Richards) and the board for giving me the opportunity.

"There is plenty to be positive about with the club's planned new facilities and the clear ambition to move forward.

"The chairman and board have been honest from day one with their ambitions for the football club, and it matches my own ambitions in football which are to progress and kick on."

On his decision to step away from Telford, Allen added: "It wasn't an easy decision to step down from an active coaching role at the club, but now I feel the next challenge for me as an individual is in the senior game.

"The offer from Shawbury United was a very attractive offer with the construction of their new ground and training complex along with the club’s ambition to get the club back to step five in the near future."

Evans arrives at Shawbury after a period as a coach at Whitchurch Alport as well as his stints overseeing Shrewsbury and Telford's women's teams.

"I am absolutely delighted to have joined the club. I have been looking for the right opportunity and when I met the manager and the board it was a no-brainer," said Evans.

"The club has been in a bit of a rut but the potential is there to take the club forward."

Shawbury finished 16th in the West Midlands Premier last season following relegation from the Midland Premier.