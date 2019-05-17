National award for Shropshire athletics official Margaret

Timekeeper Afford, from Oakengates, has been awarded the British Athletics Inspirational Official of the Year trophy.

The award was announced at the recent British Officials Conference with the trophy presented to Afford by the chairperson of the Shropshire Athletics Association, Adie Pottinger, at the Shropshire Track and Field Championships at Telford Stadium.

Afford, who has been involved as a technical official for over 30 years, works at all levels and aspects of athletics, including track and field, indoor, road and cross country at Shropshire, Midland, national and international events.

She said that she owes her dedication to athletics to being inspired when she first got involved by established officials at the time, such as Rita Bradley, Barbara and Roy Rodgers and Ross Vince.

The citation that accompanied the award read: “Margaret is an inspiration to both officials and young athletes.

“She is always at the Shropshire Young Athletes meetings as a timekeeper – whether it is a sportshall, cross country or track and field event.

“Somehow she maintains this significant contribution to grass roots athletics alongside her work as an official up to the highest level whilst also fulfilling the role as secretary of Shropshire AA.

“She carries out these tasks pleasantly, reliably, efficiently and calmly without ever seeking the limelight.

“Margaret is always someone you can turn to for advice over procedures. She always replies promptly and effectively to any queries.

“If anything is beyond her remit she is never dismissive and always supplies details of who the query should be directed to and gives any other appropriate advice.

“Margaret is an official who inspires and motivates not only other officials but also the regular flow of young athletes of all abilities coming through clubs across Shropshire.”