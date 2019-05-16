Shrewsbury sporting stars are on a high

The youngsters, who were representing the West Midlands at the event having won the regional round, produced a superb display to claim second place – missing out on gold by just 0.55marks.

The under-14 girls – Lucie Thouvenin, Lilia Banks, Evee Stevenson-Lea, Natalie Brick and Zoe Ward – were required to perform a floor routine and two vaults.

They had spent many hours preparing for the competition, which saw 12 schools – one from each region of England and Wales – battling for glory but saw their hard work rewarded with a deserved place on the podium.

Shrewsbury High were also celebrating more outstanding success on the netball court.

Another net gain for Shrewsbury High as their netball aces once gains retained the Oddfellows Shield

The school have dominated the local scene having once again retained the Oddfellows Shield.

The honour is awarded to the best overall performing school at the under-12 to under-16 county tournaments.

Shrewsbury High saw 104 girls compete this year as they won the shield for the 18th time in 19 years.