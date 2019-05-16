Bridgnorth boys bag a double success

Held at the league’s Bridgnorth Leisure Centre base, AFC Bridgnorth headed back to Crown Meadow with two trophies– the Division One league title and the Division One Cup.

Grainger & Worrall were also winners on the night, when they lifted a new cup competition, The Eric Parker Infirmary Cup.

Parker is the former league chairman, and he was on hand to present the cup. He stood down 12 months ago after 35 years at the helm and the new man in charge is former AFC Bridgnorth manager Kev Heseltine.

“Eric still comes down and follows the league quite closely,” said Heseltine.

Rounding off the trophy winners were the New Inn, who went home with the Geoff Owen Cup.

Heseltine is looking for new teams to take part in the league, with the action taking place on Thursdays (7.30-10pm) at the Leisure Centre, from late September to April.

The league are also keen for businesses to get on board. Heseltine said: “Any sponsors who are interested in having their business attached to the league would be most welcome. Running costs are always increasing with referees’ fees and the hiring of the hall.”

Anyone interested should contact Heseltine on 07449 894804.