Whitchurch ladies are making their mark

The North Shropshire side, which features a number of players who have come through the academy ranks, finished third in Cheshire Division Three last season.

And that achievement has been recognised by England Hockey who have nominated Catherine Gresty’s side for the 2019 Team of the Year Women Award.

And skipper Gresty says the nomination caps what has been a wonderful year for her side.

“We’ve had a fantastic season and this nomination is the icing on the cake,” Gresty said. “Promotion was a real team effort, across the board everybody pulled their weight.

“We had a consistent team all year with a great blend of youth and experience. We’ve now got a lot of players who have come through the academy and their enthusiasm and will to win was just fantastic.

“They are young, fit and confident and want to play every week and that has been key to our success.

“We only lost four games all season so I’m really proud of all the players.”

Gresty is confident her side can make a big impression in Cheshire Division Two when the new season gets under way.

“We’re confident the team will stay together next season and that is really exciting,” the skipper added.

“We have got a lot of players now who are playing at a county and regional level as well as playing for us on Saturday.

“And the team continues to be supported by players coming through the seconds and thirds.

“Hopefully that will ensure the club stays strong over the coming years.”

Craig Hockenhull, a coach at Whitchurch Hockey Club, added: “We are very proud our ladies have been shortlisted for the Team of the Year Women Award by England Hockey.

“Although the ladies’ firsts have been nominated, this couldn’t have happened without the support of all the club’s members, volunteers and officials who work to support the running of the club.

“The ladies’ firsts are made up of a combination of players who have played for the club, come through the academy and those who have joined the club based on its growing reputation.”