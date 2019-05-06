James Evans and John Price are straight up to speed

James Evans and John Price, both from Shrewsbury, riding under the Pro Bike Racing banner, were back out on track for the first time since October for the opening Crewe and South Cheshire championship round, raced at Tonfanau in Wales.

And Price, 48, showed no rustiness whatsoever coming away with wins in the Forgotten Era and Supersport 400 classes.

Price said: “Practice went well for both of us and we had no issues with the bikes. My first race was in the Supersport 400 and, starting first on the grid, I got a good start. Battling with Tony Griffths I got a good clear finish to receive my first win.”

Price started his second race, in Forgotten Era class, eighth on the grid behind the 500-1000cc machines.

Chuffed

Finishing third over the line and first in his class, it set the standard for the rest of the day as he went on to claim two first-placed trophies, holding a maximum 30 points in each class going into round two.

“The bike ran well, since it hadn’t been raced or tested since last season, so I was chuffed with the results,” he said.

Evans, 34, also enjoyed a smooth practice session as he got a good feel for the bike he had not ridden since last year.

Starting second on the grid in the 450-1100 open class, he maintained his position over the finish line.

“I didn’t get as good of a start in the second, so battled to achieve third and the same continued in race three,” he said.

“I received a trophy for third overall and I’ll be heading in to the next round with 25 points.”

Jason Wilkes, 36, from Telford, was also back in the saddle after a long winter with no testing.

“We went to Tonfanau very rusty but with great weather, although I was still not fit from crash I suffered at Darley Moor last year,” he said.

“I pulled a terrible peg to start the first race five rows back but got up to sixth then topped the meeting with a top five in a high-class field on the Kawasaki ZX6r.

“I’ll be back racing with No Limits, at Anglesey, and then I’ll be at the Southern 100, on the Isle of Man, in July.”

Shropshire’s racers could not have been faced with more adverse weather conditions during round two of the Wirral 100 at Oulton Park, in Cheshire.

But Shrewsbury’s Jon Wright, 44, showed all his qualities to come away with a third, second and first, while the fourth and final race had to be abandoned.

Wright said: “Storm Hannah destroyed my gazebo and any opportunity to give my best on the bike at the local circuit.

“It was horrific conditions, some of the worst I’ve ever raced in. At four degrees and with high winds I was feeling very frustrated.

“Loads of sensible riders packed up early and buggered off home as even highly experienced riders crashed without warning.

“My championship rivals both crashed in qualifying, which ruled them out for the day. They are both okay but I think one bust his wrist, so I hope it mends before the next round.

“The last race was abandoned as time ran out but the results meant I have now had more than 20 top three finishes with support from Michelin Motorsport – and I’m proud of those results.

“Thanks to all those that help out including Morris Lubricants, who keep things running smoothly.

“I never want to race in conditions like that again but the multi-championship campaign will continue.”

Wright will return to action this weekend (MAY11-12) for rounds five and six of the N G racing championship at Donington Park.

“It’s a high-speed flowing track and a firm favourite of mine,” he said. “Hopefully it will be dry and sunny but whatever the conditions we’ll continue racing with the end game in mind.”

Barry Furber, 34, from Bishop’s Castle, who attended the same Wirral 100 round, admitted there was little to take from the meeting as he had decided to simply get the signatures required for his Isle of Man TT return in May and June, as well as making sure he brought the bike back home in one piece.

“The weather was awful, it didn’t stop raining all day and track conditions were terrible,” he said.

“I rode around at the back to get a signature for my TT licence and keep the bikes in one piece.

“The last outing for me before the TT is Anglesey, with No Limits Racing, on May 12.”