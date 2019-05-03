Willhoit claims another record

Willhoit, along with club-mates Rachel Parker and Pete Middleton, made the trip to America to take part in the Boston Marathon.

And Willhoit produced another fine performance to smash the club’s marathon record, set just one week earlier by Sue Siddi, as she finished 92nd out of almost 12,000 runners in the women’s race in a time of two hours 53 minutes 49 seconds.

Her time was eight seconds quicker than the previous best recorded by Siddi, and came less than a month after she had claimed a club record half-marathon time.

The Boston race also saw Parker cross the line in 321st in a time of 3:06:25 while Pete Middleton (2:43:13) was 526th out of 27,000 finishers in the men’s race.

There was double success for club runners closer to home.

Matt Hall (15:47) took the spoils in the Chocoholics 5K Race in Newtown with team-mate Paul Jones (16:13) second overall and first in the Over 45 category.

Haydn Jones (19:42) finished 18th while Gill Evans and Grace Hough were both third in their respective Over-55 and Over-65 races.

Shrewsbury AC’s young athletes were out in force at the Telford Athletic Club Spring warm up track and field meeting, with a number of individual successes and podium places.

Reuben Green crossed the line first in the under-13 100m while Hugh Allwood was second in the under-11 75m.

Madeleine Aiston and Kati Hulme bagged second places in the 100m in the respective under-15 and under-20 categories.

At the same distance, Maddie Parsons and Isabelle Jagielka were third in the under-15 and under-17s races.

Freddie Allwood took the runners-up spot in the under-13 800m with Jack Margerison third in the under-15 version.