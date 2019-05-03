Super Shrews end the season on a high

Shrewsbury’s Under 15 players finished their season in style on Sunday (April 28) with a hard fought North Midlands Plate Final victory 29-5 over a strong Malvern side. The final appearance followed earlier round success over teams from Luctonians, Telford and Bournville.

Malvern started the final strongly scoring the opening try of the game. This score was quickly nullified by some great attacking play resulting in first half tries from Tom Adkins, Jack Chatha and Josh Topper, supported by accurate kicking from Paddy Turner.

Shrewsbury continued to dominate the game in the second half, with excellent tackling and rucking from the whole team, contributing to further tries from Charlie Thorpe and Tom Adkins.

This win follows hot on the heels of the success of this season's unbeaten senior first team and reflects the high quality rugby being played by all mini and junior squads at the club.

Congratulations go to the additional squad members involved in the final and also contributing to winning games in the earlier rounds, namely: Lucas Angelides, Ethan Beaver, Tom Bridge, Sam Brooks, James Coutts, Monty Dunn, Henry Eady, James Innes, Alfie Linington, George Moffitt, Ben Morris, Ben Owen-Smith, James Pettifer, Dylan Price, Will Selby, Jack Smith, Ben Stone, Jed Thurston and Jack Todman

Lucy Todman