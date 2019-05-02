Young aces are on duty for county

They travelled to Wrexham to take on their hosts at under-10 and under-12 level, writes Stuart Dunn.

Captained by Ryan Bedwell, the teams played 20-minute timed matches in which they played as many games as possible.

Shropshire’s under-12 boys were victorious overall in their matches while there were narrow defeats for both the under-12 girls and also the county’s under-10 side.

Simon Haddleton, Shropshire’s director of county tennis, said: “We took seven under-10 players and seven under-12 players. They had a great time representing the county in some competitive matches.”

Shropshire’s under-14 sides will step into the spotlight this weekend when they take part in the qualifying rounds of the LTA’s 14U County Cup event between May 4-6.

Members of the county’s under-12s who travelled across the border

The boys will make the long trip down to Hassocks, near Brighton, to play in Group E, which also features Kent, Suffolk, Cornwall, Sussex and Wiltshire.

Shropshire’s under-14 girls are off to Stourbridge where Group G also includes South Wales, Staffordshire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Hereford & Worcester.