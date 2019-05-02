Haughmond boss Dan Williams sets sights on creating history

West Midlands League Premier Division runners-up Mond face off against league rivals AFC Bridgnorth at the New Bucks Head tonight (7.45pm) for a chance to claim the county title.

Haughmond were turned over 3-1 in last season’s final by Newport Town, of the division below, and Williams insists the competition is something he is taking very seriously.

“We’ve never won it as a club and I’ve reiterated that all season,” said Williams, whose side battled for the league title until the final day but lost out to Tividale.

“It was our aim at the start of the season after losing the final last year.

“We want to right the wrongs of last year, it was not good enough from everyone involved. It’s a good game for us to have.

“Newport were the league below but they deserved to win by more, they overrun us. We lost 3-1 and it should have been more.

“It will serve us well this time around hopefully.

“It was the manner of the performance. People there watching who volunteer for the club left early, it was that bad. It was as bad as it could have got.”

Former player Williams wants Haughmond to lift the trophy for club stalwart Stu Williams – who is the man that keeps the club running behind the scenes and has so for several decades.

“Stu Williams runs the club from top to bottom. If it was not for him we wouldn’t be running,” the boss added.

“He’s the one we want to win it for.

“Selfishly, I never won it in 10 years as a player either.

“Unfortunately Stu won’t be there, he flew to his lad’s stag do in Croatia on Wednesday – but that only matters if we win!”

Shrewsbury side Mond, who have beaten AFC Bridgnorth three times this season, are without suspended duo Jack Griff and Adam Knott while Scott Ryan (elbow) is touch and go.