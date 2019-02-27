Stretton still in the title mix

Both sides had their opportunities in a tight, closely fought affair at Russells Meadow, with Darlaston twice hitting the woodwork.

With just two games remaining, the draw would better suit the visitors who continue to hold a two-point lead at the top from Stretton.

Third-placed Gornal Colts, who trail the south Shropshire side on goal difference, are also in the hunt with a game in hand.

Stretton’s hopes of lifting the crown have faltered of late, and they need a win at Shrewsbury side Rock Rovers, who went down 4-1 at home to AFC Bentley last Saturday.

After having no league action last weekend, Ludlow have a big game on Saturday when they tackle Shrewsbury Juniors in the semi-final of the Shropshire County Cup at Shifnal.

Bishop’s Castle booked their place in the last four of the Emrys Morgan Cup with a penalty shootout win against Trefonen after the tie had finished 1-1 following extra-time.

Clee Hill United’s hopes of claiming the Herefordshire League Premier Division crown were frustrated after their home clash with Kington Town was postponed as their visitors were unable to raise a side.

Lying second, and eight points off the pace, Clee were looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Wellington Reserves who themselves surprisingly crashed 6-2 at home to Kingstone Rovers.

Although they remain eight points clear at the top, Wellington have now played four more games than Clee, who face a crunch clash away to fourth-placed Ledbury Town on Saturday. Although now in range of the pacesetters, Clee boss Wayne Whitbread admits his side have a lot of hard work ahead of them if they are to go on and claim the crown.

“To have no game last weekend was very frustrating as we were at full strength and it was a perfect day for football,” said Whitbread.

“We were helped with Wellington losing, but we’ve still got to play Kingstone twice this season, and if they can win like that against the top of the league side, then we could face a couple of testing games against them.

“We’ve now got Ledbury on Saturday and that’s going to be another tough one if our last game with them a few weeks ago is anything to go by.”