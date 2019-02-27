Menu

Dragons out to recruit coaches

By Lewis Cox | Grassroots | Published:

A North Shropshire youth football development academy is on the hunt to net new coaches.

Dragon ADC, based in Oswestry, are keen to improve their output and offer more development coaching to talented youngsters from the region.

The academy nurture the ability of youngsters aged between under-8s and under-16s, from their mini development section up to the colts, including a section for goalkeepers.

Numbers are growing for the academy, with training mostly based on the artificial pitches at Oswestry School, with more than 100 youngsters now attending, up from 80 last year.

But more coaches are needed to come on board and enhance the training offered to youngsters. Dragon are keen to recruit as many coaches as possible, of senior and junior experience.

Any willing coaches should preferably be of Level One standard.

The academy, who train on Mondays, have already played fixtures against Liverpool and Crewe Alexandra this season. The went to Liverpool’s famous academy in Kirby earlier this month for a match with young Reds prospects.

They play roughly 12 matches each season between the age groups in a setting which provides an ideal opportunity for young, aspiring coaches to join their team.

For further details please contact dragonadc@gmail.com

