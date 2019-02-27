Colts book a final showdown

The Herefordshire League Division One leaders were in no mood to slip up in front of their biggest crowd of the season as goals from Dan Crowther, Dan Griffiths and Jabez Smith saw them through.

But they did not start well, surviving a couple of early scares, while themselves missing a chance to take the lead before half time when Simon Bradley fired a penalty against the post after being tripped in the box.

But they found their form after the break, first having an effort from Griffiths ruled out for offside, before taking a 70th minute lead when Crowther fired in a deep cross from Dean Harding.

Buoyed by the goal, they doubled the advantage three minutes later when Griffiths latched onto a ball over the top from Andrew Pugh before firing into the net.

Pugh then sent a free-kick over the bar after a strong run from Harding before great work down the left saw Smith bag a third goal to seal a final place for the Colts.

Lying four points clear at the top of the Herefordshire League division one, the Ludlow side bid to take another step towards the title on Saturday when they host Belmont Wanderers (2.30pm).