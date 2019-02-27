Andrews leads the cup charge for White Horse

Andrews netted twice to help White Horse beat Division Four rivals Compasses United 4-2, writes Dave Sandles.

Perry Jones and Dan Hogden joined Andrews on the scoresheet while Mat Teggin and Steve Harris replied for United.

Hodnet FC await White Horse in the final following a comfortable 4-0 success against Wheatsheaf.

Archie Walkerdine, James Billington, Sam Mislup and Alfie Birch were the men on the mark.

In the A Rogers Management Shield, Snailbeach White Stars ran out 3-1 winners against Loppington Wem to book their place in the semi-finals.

Adam Davies struck twice for Stars with Craig Harris adding the other goal. Sam Peate replied for the visitors.

Adam Jones bagged a brace and Shaun Davies and James Mitchell struck once each as Cruckton Rovers beat Boars Head 4-0 in the Milward Consolation Cup.

Charlie Warren was the last-gasp hero for Charles Darwin, netting the only goal of the game against Bay Hill Beeches with just two minutes remaining.

White Lion went down 2-0 to the Telegraph.

On the league front, Norbury are sitting second in Division One after an entertaining 4-3 success against Harlescott Rangers.

Martin Ziemann and Mark Griffiths both scored twice for Norbury with

Ryan Jones (two) and Gurveer Kandola on target for Rangers.

Saha\Peacock drew 2-2 at home to Coton Rovers.

Keegan Green and Owain Williams found the net for the hosts with Matty Allen and Harry Morris earning Rovers a point.

Division Two leaders Red Barn continued their charge towards the title with a ruthless display at bottom-of-the-table Heath Farm.

Tom Howells and Robbie Johnson were in top form for the table toppers as they shared nine of their side’s 14 unanswered goals.

Howells shaded the individual honours with five to Johnson’s four.

Ellesmere Sunday were finally back in action, but it was not the return they wanted as they went down 4-3 to Dun Cow.

Two goals from Will Roberts and one each from Jack Payton and Ash Bebb clinched the points for Dun Cow.

Minsterley Rangers are celebrating after clinching promotion from Division Three.

The table-toppers drew 3-3 with Brockton Rovers but the point, secured by goals from Tim Challinor (two) and Lee Grady, was enough to secure a step up in standard.

Hat-trick hero Rob Hartshorn was the star man for Rovers as they battled back from 3-1 down.

Compasses Bay Hill found their way to three points on the road.

Will Bourne (two), Gaz Bromley (two), George Gomes and Sean Cooke found the back of the net in the 6-2 win at Dolphin. Ben Goodall scored both goals for the hosts.

The only match in Division Four resulted in a resounding 10-1 success for title-chasing Coracle at Talbot Baschurch.

Ryan Mansell proved too hot to handle as he struck five times.

Alex Ryder (two), Mark Murch, Jon McKee and Jake Felstead added the other goals for Coracle. Jackson Dutton grabbed a consolation for the hosts.