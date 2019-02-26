Title is No.1 priority – but Haughmond are up for the cup

Williams has maintained the league is Haughmond’s No.1 priority ahead of their TJ Vickers Shropshire Premier Cup quarter-final clash at Shifnal Town.

Williams’ team are on an incredible run of form in the league, securing seven wins from their last seven to close the gap to leaders Tividale to seven points while also having two games in hand.

“The league is our number one priority this year,” said Williams, whose side thrashed Shawbury United 6-0 at the weekend.

“The form has been good; we’re performing well and winning matches.

“We’ve scored quite a few goals and haven’t really conceded but we’re focused on the cup game tomorrow at the moment.”

Mond lost 3-1 in the final of the competition to Newport Town last year and Williams is looking for his side to go one better this time around.

“We lost in the final last year and put in an awful performance so we’ll be looking to right a few wrongs and are aiming to win it,” he said.

Haughmond will be without top scorer Steve Hole, who has an impressive 31 goals from just 28 games this season.

Shifnal beat Ellesmere Rangers in the last round and boss Mark Simpson is looking for a cup run as the Town prepare for the tie at Acoustafoam Stadium.

“I’m happy with the league and how that’s going and the main target for the season was to stay in the league,” said Simpson.

“A cup run would be fantastic and I’ll set my team out to win.”

The clash against in-form Haughmond isn’t worrying Simpson as his team bid to win the competition for the first time in their history.

“Haughmond are a good side and it depends which Shifnal turns up,” he said.