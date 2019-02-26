Mason helps Harlescott through to final

Unison B were 29 up due to a 77-17 win by Andrew Cashion before Mason, who has won 12 of his 14 encounters this season, put in a fine performance. Ian Evans 63-49 and Ian Ferriday 65-33 also both emerged victorious to send Harlescott B into the final.

They were denied an all-Harlescott final as they A side lost to Meole A 228-194. Mike Beasley recorded excellent breaks of 35 and 42 to comfortably triumph 98-16 while Matt Ryder hit 22 and 23 to successfully win his clash 71-28.

Harlescott duo Callum Wraight, who is Division One’s joint-leading individual with 15 wins, and Adrian Rowe won 84-28 and 66-26 respectively but it wasn’t enough for the Shrewsbury-based side.

It was double despair for Wraight and Rowe as they also lost their H & H Roofing doubles quarter-final doubles match 2-0 against Meole Brace F.

Elsewhere, Rob Jones and Phil Ryan of Beaconsfield B recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against Harlescott D pair Paul Meredith and Alan Childs.

Bagley A duo Colin Vaughan and Alan Ball advanced to the semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory against Meole Brace F’s Andy Bowers and Andy Sparkes.

The closest clash saw Matt Ryder and Jason Bright edge past Wem USC C duo Duncan Hill and Greg Edwards.

Wraight was in fine form in winning 96-16 with breaks of 30 and 55 as Harlescott A beat Unison F 4-2 in Division One.

Leaders Beaconsfield A got a full house against Unison B with wins from Dave Davies 57-40, Simon McLeod 92-35 and Steve Adams 62-51.

However, the best performance came from Jason Bright, who recorded breaks of 26 and a 47 clearance.