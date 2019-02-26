Games winners book Midlands finals spots

More than 160 students, representing schools from all over Shropshire, took part in the under-13 and under-15 handball finals, held at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Each of the category winners now goes forward to represent Shropshire at the West Midlands regional finals, taking place on May 8.

In the boys’ competition, the under-13 title was won by Telford Priory School, with Charlton School in second place, and Idsall of Shifnal in third.

The under-15 boys’ event was won by a combined Shrewsbury team, including pupils from Belvidere and Meole Brace, which finished ahead of Idsall in second and Lacon Childe of Cleobury Mortimer in third.

In the girls’ section, it was Idsall which took the under-13 title ahead of second-placed Oswestry School and Newport Girls’ High School in third, while the winner of the under-15 category was Charlton School, with Newport Girls’ High in second, and Bridgnorth Endowed School third.

Other schools which recorded top-six finishes in the events included Ercall Wood, and Telford Park schools.

The School Games county finals are organised by county sports partnership Energize, based at Frankwell Quay in Shrewsbury.

The competition is split into a series of mini-festivals and satellite events which are held at venues across the county over the course of the academic year, each showcasing a different selection of sports and activities.

Harry Cade, engagement manager for education and families at Energize, said: “These were our second round of finals for 2019, and were once again strongly contested. A total of 20 teams, from 11 different schools, took part.”

The next round of finals will be held at Wrekin College, which is hosting a mini-festival on March 21, including hockey, netball, rugby, sportshall athletics, boccia, and new age kurling.

In the first round of 2019 finals, held last month, schools from Newport completed a clean sweep of the key stage three and four badminton competitions.

Go to www.energizestw.org.uk for more details about the School Games programme.