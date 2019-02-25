Telford AC win sportshall league

The league is held at 4 different venues throughout Shropshire over the winter months and provides vital indoor competition opportunities for young athletes from 5 of the Shropshire athletic clubs.

The meeting on Sunday was an emotional affair as the main organiser Kathy Wray, is standing down after many years as the league secretary, it was also a sad day as this competition was one of the last for Bridgnorth Athletic Club as the club are struggling to recruit officials to run the club.

Telford won the overall boys and girls trophy with 19 points, with Bridgnorth 2nd, Wenlock Olympians 3rd, Oswestry Olympians 4th and Shrewsbury 5th. Telford also collected the trophy for the boys overall with Oswestry 2nd and Wenlock 3rd, whilst Shrewsbury AC won the girls overall with Bridgnorth 2nd and Telford 3rd.

The Telford Under 15 boys team won all 4 league matches to win the age group trophy with 20 points whilst Oswestry were 2nd with 13 points and Wenlock were 3rd. The Telford team were Will Armstrong-Barnes, Dominik Rogaczewski, Jake Barnes, Archie Chandler, Rory Bristoll, Sam Himsworth and Joel Assouan.

The Under 15 girls age group was a closer affair with Telford coming out winners just 2 points ahead of Bridgnorth with Shrewsbury 3rd, the Telford team that competed in all 4 events included Tegan Stoddart, who the day before had won the Midlands Indoor High Jump Championship, Kinga Trutwin, Sophie Tatton and Katie Appleby.

Bridgnorth Athletic Club also came away with 2 age group trophies after winning the under 11 boys, with Shrewsbury 2nd and Telford 3rd and the Under 13 girls with Shrewsbury 2nd and Wenlock 3rd. Shrewsbury AC won the Under 11 girls age group with Bridgnorth 2nd and Telford 3rd, whilst Oswestry won the Under 13 boys age group with a maximum score of 20 points whilst Wenlock were 2nd and Bridgnorth 3rd.

n Tegan Stoddart , from Dawley, was delighted to win her first Midland Counties gold medal as she won the Under 15 girls indoor high jump championships on Saturday as the Abraham Darby Academy student and Telford Athletic Club member cleared 1 metre 45 centimetres to take the gold medal.

Jake Watson her Telford AC team mate also won the under 20 men's pole vault as he cleared 4 metres 31, whilst his younger brother, both Idsall School students was 2nd in the under 17 mens triple jump with a leap of 12 metres 54 just i centimetre behimnd the winner, another Shropshire athlete Brad Davies-Pughe from Shrewsbury AC.

Andy Neat was also on the medal trail as he took the bronze in the senior mens high jump clearing 1.75m