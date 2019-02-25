Netball league looking for players

Netball sessions are held every Tuesday at Oldbury Wells from 7.30-9pm, cost £2 a session and all abilities are welcome to come along from 16 years old upwards.

The have between 15-25 players at their weekly training sessions with all ages taking part at present from 18 to 50 plus.

Organiser Anna Owen said: “In May the sessions carry on into a mini league – so if you would like to be part of a team or create a team of your own contact Anna on 07779 820050.”