Hoppers jump for joy after title win

The Shropshire champions confirmed their title win with victory over Beacon. Batting first they made 121-4 with Andy Harrison unbeaten on 28 and Alex Johnson hitting 22, while Yuri Pugh took two wickets.

In reply, Beacon were restricted to 76-4 despite Matty Cliffe’s knock of 23, with Harrison leading the attack with 2-19.

Cound A picked up their second victory of the season with a win against Frankton, but it was not enough to save them from relegation.

Batting first, they finished on 92-3 with Josh Croft unbeaten on 26 while George Austin took 2-22. In reply, Frankton were dismissed for 77 despite Tom Wilkie hitting 35, Pabel Kumar Saha taking three wickets.

Grasshoppers B suffered a setback in their bid to finish runners-up when they were beaten by Willey. Hoppers finished their innings on 81-5 with Paul Elton top scoring with 27. In reply, Stuart Walters led the way with an unbeaten 25 as they reached their target for the loss of just two wickets.

Shelton lead the way in Division Two by just two points going into the final game of the league season after they were beaten by second-placed Alberbury in a clash which went down to the final delivery.

Shelton were dismissed for 94 with Ben Chambers hitting 33 and James Hearle taking 2-31. In reply openers Mark Jones (28 not out) and Steve Jarrett (26 not out) kept their cool to steer Alberbury to victory by two wickets off the final ball.

Condover hit 102-2 in their game with Cae Glas with Sam Brooks unbeaten on 21, Mark Griffiths hitting 21 and Peter Griffiths 20. In reply Gareth Edgerton hit 37, but Simon Dodds claimed 2-13 and Peter Griffiths 2-16 as Cae Glas were dismissed for 80.

Cound B claimed six points with a walk-over win over Church Stretton.