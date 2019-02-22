Williams geared up for a fiery derby day

Haughmond and Shawbury meet for the third time in six weeks in Ludlow tomorrow with Williams’ second-placed side boasting a 12-0 aggregate lead.

The previous meeting, an 8-0 Shrewsbury Sports Village win for Haughmond, saw a player sent off for each side after an early scuffle, where heated words were exchanged.

Dave Richards and Stu Lewis’ Shawbury, fifth-bottom of the West Midlands Premier, are aiming to halt a run of four defeats.

“It got a little bit tasty on and off the pitch last time,” admitted Williams. “That might work against us as their team talk will already be done.

“That could be a hindrance, but I expect the lads to be able to deal with it.

“It was the most convincing an 8-0 you’d ever seen, it should have been 15.

“But football is a funny game, it depends on our attitude. If that’s right we should win the game.

“The pitch there is a bit of a leveller, different from our place. But I’d be very disappointed if the lads didn’t have the right attitude. (Leaders) Tividale only won 4-3 there recently and Shawbury were 2-0 up with 20 minutes to go.”

Advertising

Williams’ men, who are still without 31-goal top scorer Steve Hole (hamstring) but welcome back midfielder Charlie Musselwhite from suspension, are chasing down Tividale with the gap now seven points with two games in hand for the Mond.

The boss wants his side to take maximum points from games against Shawbury, third-placed Wolverhampton Casuals and Malvern, in fifth, in the next three outings.

Williams reckons that should be all-but enough to secure second, which is likely to guarantee promotion.

“If we win every game we’ll go up,” he added. “Who cares if you’re first or second? The aim is to win.”

Carl Rogers is still suspended with Dave Howells away. Mond want to celebrate long-term goalkeeper Sam Jones’ 30th birthday in style tomorrow evening.