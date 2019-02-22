St Georges seek members

The club has been in existence for nearly 100 years in Church Street, St Georges, Telford.

It is one of the affiliated clubs located on the St Georges Recreation Ground, a registered charity founded in 1922, run by volunteer trustees for the benefit of the wider community.

The Cricket Club holds the national Clubmark accreditation for club’s that are sustainable, well run and provide the right environment for its members.

This means that the club is recognised as a ‘safe, rewarding and fulfilling place for participants of all ages.’

The club fields three teams in the Shropshire League on a Saturday, one Sunday League and one midweek Twenty20 side, a ladies team, junior boys, girls and mixed teams, disabled cricketers and indoor teams.

They run practice sessions for children (boys and girls) aged five to 16 years each Monday evening from April through to the end of August supervised by qualified coaches.

Over the winter they have funded four more of their volunteers – including two teenagers, – to attain their Level 2 Coaching qualification to help ensure we continue to deliver high quality coaching.

However numbers participating both in terms of players & volunteers have reduced over recent years at both a national and local level.

Find out more at the junior registration evening at the club on Monday, March 18 (6.30pm-8pm) or come along on Monday, April 29 at 6.30pm for the first taster session on the cricket field.

Early in June we will be holding a Kwik Cricket Tournament to coincide with the 20/20 Cricket World Cup being held in the United Kingdom when we will be encouraging children new to the sport to come and join in the fun.

The Club would also like to encourage more adults to take up or return to play cricket as well as looking for more people who could help support our junior cricketers or volunteer in some other way such as helping maintain our cricket grounds.

Pre season nets commence on Sunday 3rd March, 7pm at Lilleshall National Recreation Centre. We are holding an open evening for adult cricketers and volunteers on Friday 29th March at the Cricket Club from 7pm and would welcome anybody who may be interested to drop in.

Also our annual Natwest Cricket Force event will take place on Saturday morning the 6th April, when all volunteers can help prepare the ground for the start of the season.