Market Drayton Town bid to keep feel good factor going

Town are suddenly brimming with confidence after a spirited 2-1 success against Radcliffe, the long-time Evo-Stik NPL West title frontrunners.

Since Christmas they’ve dipped to third in the table, behind Atherton Collieries and Runcorn Linnets, but, as their Greenfields debut demonstrated, remain very forceful promotion candidates.

The difference for Drayton was the surprise loan deal struck only a day or so earlier, for three young newcomers from the support squads of Stoke - full-back Lewis Macari, the grandson of Manchester United legend Lou, who was watching the game, flanker Ethan Stanton and impressive junior pro striker James Jennings.

Together with the return of keeper Ash Rawlins from a shoulder operation, they helped transform a Town team burdened by a run of 10 games without a win.

“They made a big impact; their energy, aggression and ability made the difference. It’s what we’ve been looking for and the great thing is they’re here until the end of the season,” said Town manager Martyn Davies, who also radically reshuffled a defence that had conceded 40 goals in 10 games.

Drayton are trying out Friday night football to avoid a clash with Stoke’s big Championship game with Aston Villa tomorrow.

“It might not work out but it’s well worth trying – it has the makings of a really good night,” said chairman Mick Murphy.

“It’s something new, something different and a derby game and that’s an attraction in itself.”

Whitchurch Alport go to Litherland REMYCA in the North West Counties Premier Division with stand-in boss Darren Campion warning they are in a relegation fight.

“We’ve got a great squad here and we are underperforming, no question about that,” he said.