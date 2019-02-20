Mansell steers Colts to cup final with brace

His double was enough to secure a 2-0 win for the Colts, who will now face off against Brockton Rovers for the trophy, writes Dave Sandles.

That was after Rovers ran out 3-1 winners over Compasses Bayston Hill in their last four tie.

Jamal Adams scored twice, with Sean Adams also on the mark. Darren Edwards was the scorer for Compasses, whose lack of direction in front of goal proved costly as they missed a string of chances.

Dun Cow are through to the next round of the Milward Consolation Cup after a dramatic shoot-out win over Radbrook.

With the scores level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Dun Cow edged through 7-6 on spot-kicks. Ellesmere were handed a walkover in the weekend’s other tie, with Unison unable to field a team.

In the SFA Challenge Cup, Coton Rovers came from behind to beat White Lion Wem 3-2, while Boars Athletic edged past Whitchurch-based Bocca Seniors on penalties, after the two teams had played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Adam Davies scored two as Snailbeach White Stars kept the Premier Division title race well and truly alive with a 4-3 win at Instones United.

Jamie Hyne and Marcus Ashley were also on the mark as Snailbeach inflicted a first defeat of the season on the hosts, whom they now trail in the table by a single point.

Advertising

In what turned out to be a good day for away teams, Lop Wem with 3-1 winners at Beacon.

Bomere Heath continue to streak clear at the top of Division One following a 6-0 win away at Saha Peacock.

Norbury, their closest challengers, were denied victory in a six-goal thriller at Harlescott by Dan Parry’s last-minute leveller.

Goals from Ollie Kesterton and Ben Davies helped Rock Rovers secure a welcome 2-0 win against Heath Far Rangers in Division Two.

Goalkeeper Shane Davies scored a penalty as Division Three leaders Minsterley Rangers thumped Dolphin 5-0, Tom Sayce also netting a hat-trick.