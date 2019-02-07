Telford are hoping to start promotion party

A 2-0 victory over Finchfield last weekend kept Telford top of the table, six points clear of Chesterfield who have a game in hand.

And with four clubs going up due to a restructure of the National League, it is only a matter of time before the celebrations can begin.

Defender Jon Woodrow said: “If a few results go our way then I believe we could go up this weekend, if we win.

“There are four going up but you never know. Things can change so our aim is to win the league.

“We’ve won the three games since Christmas but Sikh Union will be a tough one.”

And they should soon be boosted by the return of top scorer Dave Tracey. He has missed the last two games with a hip injury, but has now had the all-clear to resume training.

“At one point we were worried that he may be out the rest of the season, but hopefully we will have him back in the next few weeks,” added Woodrow.

Telford welcomed back Barney Bithell from his England camp for the Finchfield game but, with Tracey still out, Harry Gough kept his place in the squad.

Advertising

Telford started brightly and Bithell deflected a cross into the goal with less than two minutes on the clock.

The hosts dominated the rest of the first half but failed to create clear-cut chances.

The second half was much more open with Finchfield having to come out and attack in search of an equaliser.

But that enabled Telford to play on the counter-attack and they created several opportunites.

Advertising

Tom Gough just cleared the crossbar and Ammar Ahsan went close on the reverse.

The scoreline was doubled when man of the match Dominic Ashley fired the ball into the D and Gough got the slightest of touches to beat the keeper.

Bridgnorth return to action in T1 Midlands Two having picked up maximum points without playing.

They were handed a 3-0 walkover against a Cannock II side who have withdrawn themselves from the league.

James Speke’s promotion-chasing side play host to fourth-placed University of Nottingham II on Saturday.