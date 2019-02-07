Shrewsbury slip up against Solihull

In the battle of the Midlands Feeder West’s bottom two, the hosts struck first following a short corner.

But Bridgnorth responded well to the setback and gained control against their bottom-of-the-table opponents.

And they bagged a deserved equaliser when Kate Everitt-Smith scored with a well-placed shot from the top of the D.

Bridgnorth are in action at home to Harborne II on Saturday.

This weekend’s Midlands 2 action sees Telford & Wrekin welcome Ashford while Shrewsbury, who lost 2-0 to Solihull Blossomfield are away to Tamworth.